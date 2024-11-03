Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Bausch + Lomb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.91.

Shares of Bausch + Lomb stock opened at $20.51 on Thursday. Bausch + Lomb has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $21.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.47.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. Bausch + Lomb’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Saunders acquired 32,250 shares of Bausch + Lomb stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $505,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,169 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,346.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 14,052.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Fore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 1st quarter worth about $384,000. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 36,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 13,210 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter worth about $580,000. 11.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

