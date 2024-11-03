Baxter Bros Inc. Has $5.63 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 206.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,843.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,843.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $333,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,916.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,238. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.8 %

EW opened at $67.54 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.92 and a 200-day moving average of $77.61. The stock has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 70.82% and a return on equity of 22.56%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Baird R W cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

