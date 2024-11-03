Baxter Bros Inc. Has $543,000 Stock Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Baxter Bros Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Markel Group by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Markel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Markel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,651.83.

Markel Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE MKL opened at $1,545.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,567.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,568.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,295.65 and a 12 month high of $1,670.24.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.97 by ($4.63). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 10.86%. On average, analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 91.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 20 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,512.50 per share, with a total value of $30,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,787.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

