Baxter Bros Inc. Has $8.95 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Baxter Bros Inc. lessened its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,457 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 1.2% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth approximately $3,272,000. Conning Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 50.1% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. First Interstate Bank grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 8.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $455.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.29.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $357.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.57. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $392.57.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.19). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Articles

