Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Beam Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.13) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.56% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Beam Therapeutics to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BEAM stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.62. Beam Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.85.

In other news, President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $1,342,659.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 160,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,030.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $1,476,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 938,659 shares in the company, valued at $23,091,011.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $1,342,659.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 160,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,030.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 111,784 shares of company stock valued at $2,834,485 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

