Bear Mountain Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Bear Mountain Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 294,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 7.6% of Bear Mountain Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $19,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2,778.4% in the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 14,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 83.5% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

SCZ traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.44. 1,826,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.90. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $55.02 and a 12-month high of $68.32.

