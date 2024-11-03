Bear Mountain Capital Inc. Buys 1,315 Shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Bear Mountain Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $406,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $593,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EAGG traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.85. 447,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,372. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.28. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $48.95.

About iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.