Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Downgraded to “Buy” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

BELFB has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Capmk upgraded Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Bel Fuse from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Bel Fuse from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $74.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.13 and a 200 day moving average of $68.48. The company has a market cap of $930.58 million, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bel Fuse has a 12-month low of $45.74 and a 12-month high of $85.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 6.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 1,036.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 13,943 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter worth $471,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

