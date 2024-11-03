Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the cable giant’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several other research reports. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Comcast from $47.25 to $47.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.63.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $43.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.58. Comcast has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.11. The firm has a market cap of $168.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Comcast will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Comcast by 25,881.7% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,850,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $470,391,000 after buying an additional 10,809,231 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 41.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,214,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243,302 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Comcast by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 115,703,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,015,737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929,963 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Comcast by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,542,253 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $457,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714,586 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,722,620 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $339,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182,525 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

