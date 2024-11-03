Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Sold by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned about 0.09% of Bentley Systems worth $12,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 449,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,497,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 3.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 204,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $48.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.04. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $43.82 and a 12-month high of $57.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.48.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $330.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.20 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 29.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,298,230 shares in the company, valued at $617,371,146. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,298,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,371,146. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 91,045 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $4,500,354.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,598,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,471,566.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 326,032 shares of company stock worth $16,168,176. Insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BSY shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.57.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

