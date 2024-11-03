Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSE:BR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.04 and last traded at C$1.09, with a volume of 3957 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.17.

Big Rock Brewery Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$7.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.44, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.21.

Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$12.34 million during the quarter. Big Rock Brewery had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 23.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Big Rock Brewery Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Big Rock Brewery Company Profile

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company offers a selection of beer, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands.

