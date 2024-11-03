BITCOIN ADDITIONAL 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $47,789.22 (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $68,086.16 or 0.99938343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $845.55 million and $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00006982 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00012454 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00006557 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006344 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000738 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00054792 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 69,552.96058378 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

