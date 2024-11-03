Bitcoin (BTC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $33.77 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $69,081.09 on exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1,366.24 billion and $33.77 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $342.63 or 0.00495977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.36 or 0.00068556 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00020042 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitcoin Coin Profile

BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,777,287 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

