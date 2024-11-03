BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) recently entered into an Amendment No. 1 to its Fourth Amended and Restated Credit Agreement with Bank of America, N.A. The Amendment, effective as of October 29, 2024, involved modifying the Credit Agreement dated November 3, 2021. As per the agreement, the interest rate reference was changed from the Bloomberg Short-Term Bank Yield Index rate to a Term Secured Overnight Financing Rate (Term SOFR), especially since the BSBY will no longer be reported effective November 2024.

On October 31, 2024, BJ’s Restaurants revealed its financial outcomes for the second quarter ending October 1, 2024. The California corporation issued a press release detailing these results, which is annexed to the current report as Exhibit 99.1. It is worth noting that the information provided in this financial report and its appended exhibits are being furnished and are not to be considered as “filed” for Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, Section 18 purposes nor integrated by reference in any Securities Act of 1933 filings unless explicitly referenced in such filings.

The company’s recent financial movements are highlighted in the press release dated October 31, 2024, which sheds light on its operational progress and fiscal standings.

This announcement follows a sequence of strategic actions by BJ’s Restaurants as it oversees its financial agreements and delivers updates on its financial performance, reinforcing transparency and communication with its stakeholders.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read BJ’s Restaurants’s 8K filing here.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

