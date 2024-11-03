BlackRock Energy and Resources (LON:BERI) Shares Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

Shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Inc (LON:BERI – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 122.34 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 119.50 ($1.55). Approximately 75,965 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 293,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119.25 ($1.55).

BlackRock Energy and Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 116.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 118.10. The company has a market cap of £145.90 million, a PE ratio of 663.89 and a beta of 0.98.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a GBX 1.13 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. BlackRock Energy and Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,777.78%.

About BlackRock Energy and Resources

BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and energy sectors.

