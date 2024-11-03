BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK trimmed its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 98.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 885 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 65,873 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 219.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,737,000 after acquiring an additional 30,274 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $161,918,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE BLK opened at $985.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $940.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $851.56. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $623.77 and a one year high of $1,032.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.42 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 31.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BlackRock from $864.00 to $914.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,010.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $995.31.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BLK

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 11,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.95, for a total value of $9,434,479.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,527,116. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 11,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.95, for a total value of $9,434,479.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,527,116. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at $298,272,703.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,511 shares of company stock worth $55,568,552 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.