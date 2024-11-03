Blur Trading Down 17.1% This Week (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Blur has a total market capitalization of $15.55 million and $41.34 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blur token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000275 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Blur has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,363.49 or 0.99872583 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,142.75 or 0.99550101 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official website is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,980,669,972.127093 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.19770975 USD and is down -6.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 264 active market(s) with $29,361,564.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

