BNB Price Tops $557.37 (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. BNB has a total market cap of $80.32 billion and approximately $1.52 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $557.37 or 0.00815760 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BNB has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 144,099,843 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 144,099,856.23627102. The last known price of BNB is 563.6859737 USD and is down -1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2273 active market(s) with $1,480,202,231.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

