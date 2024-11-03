Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 27.3% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,050,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Solidarity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 17.2% during the third quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 560.5% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,924,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Booking by 12.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $4,749.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,756.39 and a one year high of $4,856.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4,136.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,883.88.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $83.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $77.94 by $5.95. Booking had a negative return on equity of 166.06% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 23.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on BKNG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,976.00 to $4,173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Booking from $5,050.00 to $5,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,600.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Booking from $3,560.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,680.18.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

