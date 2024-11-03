Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $5,155.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $4,205.00 to $5,155.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Booking from $3,976.00 to $4,173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,950.00 to $5,000.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3,590.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $4,900.00 to $4,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,680.18.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $4,749.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4,136.96 and its 200-day moving average is $3,883.88. Booking has a 52 week low of $2,756.39 and a 52 week high of $4,856.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $83.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $77.94 by $5.95. Booking had a net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 166.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking will post 177.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.75%.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in Booking by 38.7% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Booking by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

