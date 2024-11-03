Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Research Coverage Started at Macquarie

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

BRZE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Braze from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Braze from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Braze from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Braze from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braze has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.32.

Shares of Braze stock opened at $31.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.04. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 1.03. Braze has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $61.53.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. Braze had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $145.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Braze will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fernando Machado sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $42,205.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,919.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Braze news, Director Fernando Machado sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $42,205.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,919.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 56,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $1,720,244.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,244.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,658 shares of company stock valued at $7,980,396 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Braze by 7.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 27,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Braze during the 3rd quarter worth $1,122,000. M&G PLC lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 262,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,415,000 after acquiring an additional 91,161 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 18.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Braze by 9.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

