BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Trading 8.3% Higher – What’s Next?

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.45 and last traded at $25.36. Approximately 708,753 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,841,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Up 8.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.09.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 4,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $102,586.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,390.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 4,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $102,586.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,390.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 27,389 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $676,234.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,897,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,917,867.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,831,544 shares of company stock valued at $150,128,821 over the last three months. 24.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.