Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $83.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Brinker International from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $69.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.19.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Brinker International

Brinker International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $104.92 on Thursday. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $33.03 and a fifty-two week high of $107.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.51.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 839.19% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brinker International news, CFO Michaela M. Ware sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $386,634.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,774.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brinker International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 231.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,583,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,602,000 after buying an additional 1,106,046 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 13,850.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,057,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,546,000 after buying an additional 1,049,836 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Brinker International by 31.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,228,000 after purchasing an additional 227,047 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Brinker International by 1,686.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 192,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,969,000 after purchasing an additional 182,172 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Brinker International by 1,160.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 192,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,918,000 after purchasing an additional 177,011 shares during the period.

About Brinker International

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.