Brooklyn FI LLC Purchases 9,623 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,623 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 2.0% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.08. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.22 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2276 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

