BSW Wealth Partners Acquires 27,740 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 781,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,740 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 6.0% of BSW Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. BSW Wealth Partners owned 0.12% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $39,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $172,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 38,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 27,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,361,000 after buying an additional 30,328 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $50.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,454,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,952,860. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.43. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.78 and a twelve month high of $51.17.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

