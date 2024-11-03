BSW Wealth Partners Buys 526 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Chevron were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 10.9% during the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 19.6% during the third quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 331,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,299,000 after buying an additional 8,168 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $4,924,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Chevron by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 19,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.07.

Chevron Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.07. 11,727,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,864,947. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.96. The stock has a market cap of $279.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.