BSW Wealth Partners Has $727,000 Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in ASML were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 48.0% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in ASML by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,757,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,464,061,000 after purchasing an additional 474,653 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in ASML by 9.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 40.0% during the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.8% during the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 7,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on ASML from $1,052.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $970.60.

ASML Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $674.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,801,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,337. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $627.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $793.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $897.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.51.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.407 per share. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is 29.21%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

