BSW Wealth Partners Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 75.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 350,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,769,000 after purchasing an additional 150,984 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 4,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $214,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,508,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,625. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $92.44 and a 52-week high of $120.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.12.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

