BSW Wealth Partners Lowers Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

BSW Wealth Partners lessened its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.9% of BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. BSW Wealth Partners owned about 0.07% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $6,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ESGD remained flat at $79.67 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 322,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,468. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $68.34 and a 1 year high of $85.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.14 and its 200 day moving average is $80.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.