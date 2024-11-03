BSW Wealth Partners Sells 1,192 Shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV)

BSW Wealth Partners cut its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners owned about 1.54% of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 37,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.03. 849,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $279.59 million, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.79 and its 200 day moving average is $42.12.

About iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF

The iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (XVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Sustainability Screened index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-caps caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities.

