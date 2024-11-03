C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Position Lowered by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC reduced its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHRW. Citigroup began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.25.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $101.82 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $113.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.84.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $1,071,751.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,979,372.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

