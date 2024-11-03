CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC) CEO A. Rachel Leheny Purchases 20,000 Shares

CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) CEO A. Rachel Leheny acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,926 shares in the company, valued at $490,972.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A. Rachel Leheny also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 27th, A. Rachel Leheny bought 1,000 shares of CalciMedica stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $4,190.00.

NASDAQ CALC opened at $3.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.63. CalciMedica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $8.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CalciMedica ( NASDAQ:CALC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that CalciMedica, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CALC. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on CalciMedica from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of CalciMedica in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Institutional Trading of CalciMedica

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CalciMedica stock. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC – Free Report) by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,296 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned approximately 0.25% of CalciMedica worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

CalciMedica Company Profile

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for illnesses caused by inflammatory and immunologic processes and direct cellular damage. The company's lead product candidate comprises Auxora, an intravenous formulated small molecule calcium release-activated (CRAC) channel inhibitors, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute pancreatitis, asparaginase induced pancreatic toxicity, and acute kidney injury, as well as severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

