Campbell Capital Management Inc. Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 50.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,406 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 1.1% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GS. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 242,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,161,000 after buying an additional 66,479 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.0% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $519.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $502.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $477.61. The firm has a market cap of $164.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $308.00 and a 52-week high of $540.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $577.00 to $614.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research raised The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $563.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.69.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total value of $1,061,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,359,435.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

