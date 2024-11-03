Campbell Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 957.7% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 19,164 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 16.3% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,253,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 1,221.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 246,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,040,000 after purchasing an additional 227,860 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 3.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.82 and its 200-day moving average is $40.06.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.