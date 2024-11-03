Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Stock Price

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.18.

NYSE:EL opened at $66.58 on Friday. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $63.36 and a fifty-two week high of $159.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 118.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.21.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,114. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,578,114. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.3% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 30.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

