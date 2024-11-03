Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Makes New $564,000 Investment in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000. WillScot Mobile Mini accounts for 0.9% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.97 per share, for a total transaction of $194,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,833,263.42. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WSC traded up $3.40 on Friday, hitting $36.54. 8,952,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,026,656. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.26. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.71 and a 52-week high of $52.16.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $601.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.83 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 23.97%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on WSC. Barclays reduced their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

