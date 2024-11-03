Capital Advisors Inc. OK Boosts Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3,476.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,832,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641,253 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 248,208.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,625,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,840 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 594.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,550,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,834,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2,722.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,716,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,427,000 after buying an additional 1,655,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $162,315,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,011,546.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $617,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,510,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,663,360.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $162,315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,011,546.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,204,508 shares of company stock valued at $802,654,666. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PLTR opened at $41.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.88 billion, a PE ratio of 246.60 and a beta of 2.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $45.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.55.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James downgraded Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

