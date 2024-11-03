Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys 1,389 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on General Electric from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.93.

General Electric Stock Down 0.0 %

GE opened at $171.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $185.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.10. General Electric has a twelve month low of $85.89 and a twelve month high of $194.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. General Electric had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.