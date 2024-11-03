Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $257,000 Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK cut its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 99.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,072 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 185,858 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 36.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 615.0% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 143 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NXPI. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho set a $290.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.90.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $238.59 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $173.31 and a 52-week high of $296.08. The stock has a market cap of $60.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.56 and its 200-day moving average is $252.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.94%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

