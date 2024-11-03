Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 1,992 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lowered its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 19.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 715,772 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,285,000 after buying an additional 117,061 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 172,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 22,526 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,673,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,751,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,146,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835,604 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 36.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 535,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 143,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other news, insider Dane E. Whitehead sold 52,008 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $1,430,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dane E. Whitehead sold 52,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $1,430,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $1,033,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,090,489.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:MRO opened at $27.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 2.16. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $30.06.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.06). Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.12%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

