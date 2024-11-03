Capital Advisors Inc. OK Takes Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $350,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $635.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $615.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $565.05. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $395.00 and a twelve month high of $646.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PH. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $703.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $633.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $673.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $664.57.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,282. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,282. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,947. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

