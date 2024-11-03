Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS) is TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,594 shares during the quarter. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF accounts for 5.6% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. TrueWealth Advisors LLC owned about 2.32% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $16,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 382,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,297,000 after purchasing an additional 18,945 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 237.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 78,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 55,037 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 107,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 231,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Price Performance

CGMS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.27. 713,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,016. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.31. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $28.00.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.1076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

