Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, B. Riley Analyst Says

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $24.00 to $24.50 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Capital Southwest Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.24. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.53.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $48.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.79 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 15.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.51%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 31.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 94,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 22,915 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 24,968 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Capital Southwest in the first quarter worth $351,000. 23.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

