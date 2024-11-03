Cardano One Day Volume Reaches $250.32 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000492 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $11.78 billion and approximately $250.32 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,454.14 or 0.03591836 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00034020 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00005384 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00010444 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00010499 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00005848 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 44,995,106,473 coins and its circulating supply is 34,995,041,872 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

