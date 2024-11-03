Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Sells 9,504 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,504 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $89.97 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.64. The company has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.