Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Acquires 3,359 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 34.2% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 24,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,965.5% during the 3rd quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 186,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,495,000 after buying an additional 177,642 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,363,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $200.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.94. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.25 and a fifty-two week high of $207.24.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.