Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Buys 22,053 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 5,472.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,053 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 166.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.7% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VGSH opened at $58.23 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.46 and a 12 month high of $59.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.75 and a 200 day moving average of $58.28.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.214 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.