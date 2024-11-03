Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Has $414,000 Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIS. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 23,422.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 279,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,841,000 after acquiring an additional 278,722 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 176,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,586,000 after buying an additional 18,392 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 800.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 144,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,186,000 after buying an additional 128,117 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group INC SD raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 132,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,088,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,527,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $258.39 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $190.00 and a twelve month high of $267.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.12.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

