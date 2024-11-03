Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Has $639,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 7.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $54.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.79. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

