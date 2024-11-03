Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Sells 2,178 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 13,241.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1,541.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $52.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.58 and its 200 day moving average is $52.13.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1803 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

